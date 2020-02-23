Weather report: Showers may cap day temperatures in East and South this week

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
There is no maximum temperature warning for Kerala today (Sunday) even as day temperatures may prevail appreciably above normal (by 3.1-5.0 degree Celsius) at a number of places. However, international model forecasts suggest Kerala may also benefit from a round of showers during the next 12-day period that the early spring is likely bringing to different parts of the country.
The US National Centre for Environmental Prediction iconcurs saying that showers triggered by passing western disturbances will migrate to the East, and a limb extending to the South along the East will build further mass along Bihar, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and across the Western Ghats into Kerala (till March 9, up to which forecasts are available). This will come about as the limb of lower pressure and clouds rustles up the weather around it while lowering itself into a regime of moist winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal along East India.
Other international models suggested that seasonally normal to dry patch will begin from March 13 to March 22 and literally hot conditions from March 23 to April 1, especially for the extreme South Peninsula (South Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu). The APEC Climate Centre, Busan, more or less agrees with this outlook for the South Peninsula. But wet to very wet conditions are forecast for the month of March as a whole for Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and the foothills of Uttar Pradesh, BIhar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate rain/snow was received at most places over Uttarakhand and at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh yesterday (Saturday). Light to moderate rain/thundershowers were recorded at many places over East Uttar Pradesh; at a few places over Haryana, Chandigarh; hills of West Bengal and Sikkim; at isolated places over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.
The IMD explained the context of the emerging weather for parts of the country as follows. Confluence of westerlies from the western disturbance and easterlies from the Bay of Bengal will cause light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain or thundershowers accompanied with lightning over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal from today (Sunday) to Tuesday; fairly widespread to widespread rain or thundershowers over the North-Eastern States from tomorrow (Monday) to Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is over Odisha during on Monday and Tuesday and over Chhattisgarh on Monday.
Isolated hailstorm is forecast today and tomorrow over Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. In association with above, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 km/hr is likely over East Uttar Pradesh; over plains of West Bengal on tomorrow (Monday); over Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday and Wednesday; and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Wednesday. This apart, a trough (elongated area of lower pressure) extends from South Madhya Maharashtra to North-East Madhya Pradesh, which would spark showers or light rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today and tomorrow (Sunday and Monday).
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Indices are hovering around the 50-DMA and the momentum oscillators signal weakness
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...