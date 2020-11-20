We’ll get out of Covid-19 pandemic faster if you give vaccine less work to do: Researcher

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
A new study suggests that the success of the Covid-19 vaccine will not only depend on its efficacy but also on other factors, including the severity of the pandemic, the public’s interest in getting inoculated, and how fast and widely it can get delivered.
The speculations were put forth in a study published in the journal Health Affairs.
The researchers believe that a large investment is needed to ensure that the approved Covid-19 vaccines can be produced and distributed efficiently. This should be carried out alongside promoting the public’s trust in immunisation.
Also read: Covid-19 alters mental state of around one-third patients: Study
Senior author Rochelle Walensky, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), said: “There are lots of ways to think about the effectiveness of a vaccine.”
She collaborated with A David Paltiel, professor of Public Health (Health Policy) at the Yale School of Public Health (YSPH), and several other colleagues to create a mathematical model.
The model was created to assess how other factors beyond a Covid-19 vaccine’s efficacy might influence how well it thwarts the disease. Those factors included:
― How fast and broadly can the vaccine be produced and administered? Some candidate vaccines pose logistical challenges, such as needing to be stored in ultra-cold freezers or requiring two doses, spaced weeks apart.
― What portion of the population is willing to be vaccinated? National surveys suggest that as few as 50 per cent of Americans say they will receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
― The severity of the pandemic when a vaccine is rolled out. The proportion of infections a vaccine is able to avert is directly related to the public’s willingness to engage in mitigation behaviours, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Also read: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for older age groups: Study
Paltiel said: “We found that infrastructure will contribute at least as much to the success of the vaccination program as will the vaccine itself.”
He added: “The population benefits of vaccination will decline rapidly in the face of manufacturing or deployment delays, significant vaccine hesitancy, or greater epidemic severity.”
“We’ll get out of this faster if you give the vaccine less work to do,” Walensky concluded.
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...