West Bengal, Phase - IV update: Five people killed in Cooch Behar firing

At least five people were killed in two separate firing incidents, across Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar after they sustained bullet injuries.

The Trinamool Congress has reportedly alleged that deaths were caused due to CRPF firing.According to preliminary reports, CRPF opened fire in self defence and three people succumbed to bullet injuries, say sources.

Action taken report and statement from Election Commission of India awaited.

Several incidents of violence have previously been reported from the Constituency which included an attack on BJP state president, Dilip Ghosh.