News

West Bengal, Phase - IV update: Five people killed in Cooch Behar firing

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on April 10, 2021

Details of the firing have been sought by Election Commission of India.

At least five people were killed in two separate firing incidents, across Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar after they sustained bullet injuries.

The Trinamool Congress has reportedly alleged that deaths were caused due to CRPF firing.According to preliminary reports, CRPF opened fire in self defence and three people succumbed to bullet injuries, say sources.

Action taken report and statement from Election Commission of India awaited.

Several incidents of violence have previously been reported from the Constituency which included an attack on BJP state president, Dilip Ghosh.

Published on April 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

politics
BJP
West Bengal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.