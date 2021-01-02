WhatsApp hit new record on New Year’s Eve with over 1.4 billion voice, video calls

Messaging app WhatsApp hit a new record on the New Year 2021 with over 1.4 billion voice and video calls made on the app. This is the highest number of calls ever made on the messaging app in a single day, as per Facebook’s official release.

The online calling on WhatsApp has surged by 50 per cent in 2021 as compared to New Year’s Eve in 2020.

Commenting on the sudden spike in the use of social media and messaging apps amidst the pandemic, Caitlin Banford, technical program manager at Facebook said in a statement, “Before Covid-19, New Year’s Eve generated Facebook’s biggest spikes in messaging, photo uploads and social sharing at midnight across the world. However, in March 2020, the early days of the pandemic produced traffic spikes that would dwarf New Year’s Eve several times over — and it lasted for months.”

She added, “Behind the scenes, Facebook Engineering came together to drive unprecedented efficiency improvements and make our infrastructure more resilient. This work includes load testing, disaster recovery testing, and shuffling capacity. This year, New Year’s Eve looked a lot different, and we had engineering teams across Facebook’s apps, ready to support any issue, so the world could ring in 2021.”

Facebook also noted that there were more than 55 million live broadcasts across Facebook and Instagram globally on New Year’s Eve.