Whipping up religious sentiments won’t draw votes in TN: Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin said voters in Tamil Nadu can distinguish between politics and spiritualism, and parties that attempt to use religion for electoral benefits will not succeed. \
He was campaigning at Tiruvannamalai, a prominent religious destination, . for his party candidate EV Velu, formerly a minister in the previous DMK government.
Even as the campaign was on, Income tax Department officials were conducting searches at a college and properties associated with Velu.
“People who whip up religious sentiments should understand that this is Tamil Nadu. People of the state have a better clarity on religion and they know the difference between politics and religion. BJP doesn’t realise this, and that party will take 100 years to understand Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said while taking at a dig at BJP’s attitude in releasing the contestants’ list in Hindi.
He quickly added DMK was not against any language including Hindi. But only against imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.
The DMK President sought to allay the allegations against the portrayal of DMK as anti-Hindu by the opposition. “I would like to humbly and strongly state that we are not against any religion. If we come to power, we will respect the sentiments of all religion. I would like to assure you this,” he said.
He highlighted the promises made in the manifesto pertaining to temple and Archahars (temple priests).
The party has promised that ₹1,000 crore will be earmarked for the renovation and consecration of Hindu temples in the State and all temple tanks will be cleaned and restored. A sum of ₹25,000 will be given each to 1 lakh persons to undergo pilgrimage tour to famous Hindu temples. Stalin also said, if voted to power, the DMK government will lay concrete roads in the temple city of Tiruvannamalai and will make roads near the temple greener, among other promises.
He also said that DMK was not against north Indians or people from North India working in the State, but the party was only insisting on providing the job opportunities to people of the own state. “While BJP-ruled states insist on jobs for locals, why we can’t do the same,” he questioned.
