News

WHO epidemiologist says transmission from asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 is “very rare”

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

World Health Organisation epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove   -  REUTERS

World Health Organisation epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove on Tuesday clarified her comments that transmission from symptomatic cases of Covid-19 was "very rare", citing a "misunderstanding".

Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 technical lead, had said that on the basis of studies carried out in several countries, the transmission of the virus by an asymptomatic person seemed "very rare".

At a virtual press conference on Monday, citing the example of Singapore Kerkhove had said that at least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases were asymptomatic.

"We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They're following asymptomatic cases, they're following contacts and they're not finding secondary transmission onward. It's very rare," she had said as quoted by Reuters.

The comment had sparked multiple debates with experts across the globe questioning the scientific basis of this conclusion that transmission from asymptomatic cases was “rare.”

She later clarified this comment stating that she wanted to clarify a “misunderstanding” and that she had only been referring to a “subset of studies.”

During a discussion rebroadcast Tuesday on the WHO's Twitter account, Van Kerkhove said she wanted to clarify a misunderstanding.

"I was referring to very few studies, some two or three", she had said during a discussion posted on WHO’s official Twitter account.

"I was not stating a policy of WHO," she said.

"I used the phrase 'very rare', and I think that is a misunderstanding to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was the subset of studies," she further said.

Kerkhove later posted a summary of Covid-19 transmission from the WHO citing the conclusion regarding asymptomatic cases.

“@WHO recently published a summary of transmission of #COVID19, incl. symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic transmission,” Kerkhove wrote on Twitter.

“In this summary, we state, "Comprehensive studies on transmission from asymptomatic individuals are difficult to conduct, but the available evidence from contact tracing reported by Member States suggests that asymptomatically-infected individuals are much less likely to transmit the virus than those who develop symptoms,” she tweeted.

“In these data, it is impt to breakdown truly asymptomatic vs pre-symptomatic vs mildly symptomatic. Also to note that the percentage reported or estimated to be "asymptomatic" is not the same as the % that are asymptomatic that actually transmit,” she added.

Published on June 10, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
WHO
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi likely to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July-end: Deputy CM Sisodia
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.