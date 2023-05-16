In its latest guideline on non-sugar sweeteners, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended against their use to control body weight or to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Side-effects of long-term use

The use of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children, the UN health agency said after reviewing available evidence. “Results of the review also suggest that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults,” it added.

Common NSS named by the WHO include, acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

The recommendation assumes importance in a country like India that has the world’s second largest number of people with diabetes, after China. And the online and offline market-place is filled with products using artificial sweeteners that claim to be tailored for people looking to control their sugar problems, hypertension, etc.

“Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long-term. People need to consider other ways to reduce intake of free sugars, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” said Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety. “NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health.”

The recommendation, however, applied to all people except those with pre-existing diabetes, and included all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars found in manufactured foods and beverages, or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages by consumers, it added.

Personal care, hygiene products

This recommendation, though, did not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream, and medications, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols (polyols), which are sugars or sugar derivatives containing calories and are, therefore, not considered NSS.

And policy decisions based on this recommendation may require substantive discussion in specific country contexts, linked for example to the extent of consumption in different age groups, the WHO said. In fact, the guidelines are part of a suite of existing and forthcoming guidelines on healthy diets to establish lifelong healthy eating habits, improve dietary quality and decrease the risk of NCDs worldwide, it added.