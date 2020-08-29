Why Covid-19 is lethal for diabetic people?

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
A new study led by the consortium of top Indian diabetologists and endocrinologists outlined the five key factors that lead to complications in Covid-19 positive people with diabetes.
The report was published in the journal, Diabetes, and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews.
According to the report, the key factors that increase fatality among Covid-19 patients with diabetes are defects in T-cell immunity, baseline high levels of cytokines, and comorbidities such as obesity, coronary heart disease, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease, among others.
The experts stated that this is the reason why people with diabetes are more vulnerable to developing complications because of the virus.
Anoop Misra, who led the consortium of experts from across India said in a statement: “Diabetes does not raise the risk of getting coronavirus disease (Covid-19), but people with diabetes who get infected are at a higher risk of severe disease, complications, and death.
He added: “Previous studies have shown that 70 per cent of patients with diabetes in India have poor glycemic control, and many have diabetes-related complications. The paper has outlined five scenarios with implications on disease progression and severity that have been observed in patients since March, of which two are new.”
Misra, who is also the chairman of Fortis Center of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology in New Delhi further added that people with undiagnosed diabetes can get full-blown diabetes after coronavirus. This can be due to an unhealthy diet, low or no exercise, use of steroids, and mental stress, among others.
“Our study from Delhi found 40 per cent people gained weight during the lockdown, with 16 per cent gaining 2-5 kg during 49 days of lockdown,” he noted.
The researchers wrote in their paper that the unwarranted use of dexamethasone -- a steroid sometimes used for asthma, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis -- in mild Covid-19 infection and other seasonal flu increases the risk of hyperglycemia.
High fasting blood glucose at the time of hospitalization in people not known to have diabetes puts them at higher risk for mortality than those who have normoglycaemia (normal blood sugar), it said.
Another scenario is hyperglycemia in pregnancy, which is a grey area in the absence of studies on pregnant women with diabetes and Covid-19.
Another reason is a new onset of diabetes, which is now being reported during Covid -19 infection because Ace-2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme-2) receptors, in which the new coronavirus binds to enter human cells.
This can lead to the destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Studies show 17 per cent Covid-19 patients have some disruption of pancreatic cells, among them insulin-producing cells, which leads to rapid deterioration of the condition.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...