1 The Centre on Thursday cut the windfall tax on crude oil to ₹4,900 ($60.34) per tonne, according to a government order.

It also cut the export tax on diesel to ₹8 per litre. Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from Friday, the order said.

Related Stories Windfall profit tax on crude oil hiked, levy on export of diesel cut The export tax on jet fuel or ATF, which was set at ₹5 a litre in the last review on November 1, has not been altered READ NOW