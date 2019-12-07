Women activists move Telangana HC, seek probe into the ‘encounter’ killings

My five: Mansukh Mandaviya
Representatives of various women’s organisations and women intellectuals have appealed to the Chief Justice of High Court of Telangana to order probe into the killings of the four accused in the rape and murder of Disha.
They asked the CJ to direct to set up an independent panel of autopsy surgeons to conduct post-mortem. Seeking the urgent intervention of the court, they asked the court to immediately direct the Director General of Police of Telangana to preserve the bodies of the four accused, who were killed early this morning.
They appealed to the court to direct the State to form a special team of autopsy surgeons preferably from New Delhi or from States other than Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to undertake an independent video-graphing of the post-mortem.
Signatories of the petition included Sajaya K (social activist), Meera Sanghamitra, National Alliance of People's Movements (NAPM), Padmaja Shaw (Retd Osmania University Professor), Jhansi (Progressive Organisation of Women (POW), Sandhya V, POW, Ashalatha, All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), Syed Bilal, Human Rights Forum, and Varsha Bharghavi, Child Rights Activist.
Asking the court to constitute an independent court-monitored committee, they demanded that an FIR be registered and collection of call-data records of police involved in the case.
“It would be a fallacy to even imagine that some kind of justice has been served by abandoning all due process and committing such killings. Is it permissible for police personnel to play judge, jury, executioner and mete out fatal justice in this manner,” they asked.
They wanted the High Court to ensure adherence to Supreme Court guidelines in the PUCL versus State of Maharashtra (2014).
