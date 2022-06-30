Women’s Forum of the Institute of Internal Auditors to host national summit in Chennai

The Women’s Forum of the Institute of Internal Auditors India (IIA India) will host the IIA National Summit on Saturday in Chennai on the topic ‘Emerging Challenges and Opportunities in Internal Audit’.

This is the first National Summit organised by the IIA India Womens’ Forum, which was formed in 2019 representing Womens Forums of individual Chapters at Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The first part of the day-long summit will focus on emerging challenges for Internal Auditors such as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors that i investors are applying to assess organisational risks and growth opportunities, in addition to traditional business risks such as operational, marketing and SCM risks.

The summit will discuss the growing importance of ESG, whether it is suitable for businesses of all sizes, how the organisation can benefit from a good ESG policy and the need for internal auditors to get involved, to evaluate the effectiveness of ESG in the organisation.

There will be a technical session on ‘ESG - the New Horizon’ followed by a panel discussion and Fireside Chat on stakeholder expectations from ESG and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The second part of the summit will deal with Digital Fraud, including a technical session on the topic. The discussion will centre around whether internal auditors are ready to face digital frauds and the need for forensic audits, which will be a real challenge for internal auditors dealing with digital fraud, especially in areas such as collecting and recording evidence during fraud investigation.

Senior Audit professionals and business leaders from all over India are listed to address the participants. Around 250 delegates from all over India are expected to participate in the summit.

The Institute of Internal Auditors is the only global professional association devoted entirely to the internal audit profession, which has footprints in 185 countries, with around 200,000 members. The Institute also offers CIA certification, the only internationally recognised qualification in internal auditing.