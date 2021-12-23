13 million residents in Chinese city Xi’an under lockdown to fight Covid-19

To tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, more than 13 million residents in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an (provincial capital of north-west Shaanxi) have been ordered to stay at home. The city has recorded more than 140 cases in the last 10 days.

Reuters reported that under the new restrictions imposed, only one person from a household is allowed to leave home to buy necessary goods for every two days.

China’s ‘Zero Covid strategy’ has forced the city to impose a lockdown. The city has also suspended dining at restaurants, exhibitions and non-essential businesses and employees were asked to work remotely. Long distance bus stations have been shut down too.

According to the state-run Global Times, indoor facilities like bars, gyms and cinemas have been closed as a precautionary measure since last weekend. China’s government is concerned about the February Winter Olympic games and then Lunar New Year holiday when many people will be travelling home.

According to a BBC report, the officials say that the outbreak is a Delta variant of Covid-19 and have not mentioned Omicron. Residents of Xi’an are not allowed to leave the city unless there is an approval from officials. The country has recorded more than 1,13,000 cases and 4,849 deaths, the report added.