World

Abu Dhabi airport shuts one of its terminals

Bloomberg | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

Abu Dhabi airport closed one of three terminals with flights from terminal 2 are now operating from terminal 1.

The airport made the announcement in a tweet, without citing a reason for the change.

The move is to “streamline airport operations,” for “enhancing the passenger experience” and “increasing the efficiency of our airline partners’ operations,” a spokesman for the company said in an emailed statement.

The airport is home to Etihad Airways, which operates out of terminal 3.

Published on March 16, 2020
Airports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
US Democratic primaries still scheduled despite mounting coronavirus worries