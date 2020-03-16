Abu Dhabi airport shuts one of its terminals

Abu Dhabi airport closed one of three terminals with flights from terminal 2 are now operating from terminal 1.

The airport made the announcement in a tweet, without citing a reason for the change.

The move is to “streamline airport operations,” for “enhancing the passenger experience” and “increasing the efficiency of our airline partners’ operations,” a spokesman for the company said in an emailed statement.

The airport is home to Etihad Airways, which operates out of terminal 3.