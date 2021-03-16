Bat virus, 94.5% similar to Covid-19, found in China

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Researchers at Shandong First Medical University & Shandong Academy of Medical Sciences in Taian, China, revealed that a bat virus, found in China, is 94.5 per cent similar to COVID-19.
The authors of the new study stated that the RpYN06 virus's genetic make-up is similar to SARS-CoV-2, which is currently in circulation around the world.
For the study, the researchers examined data collected in China's Yunnan province between May 2019 and November 2020.
According to CNN Indonesia, a total of 411 samples from 23 species of bat were gathered for the study.
The findings suggested that there could be at least four viruses that were similar to SARS-CoV-2. Of these four, RpYN06 seemed to have almost the same genetic make-up as COVID-19.
Notably, RpYN06 reportedly does not have the same spike protein which is found in SARS-CoV-2. The spike protein is used by SARS-CoV-2 to enter and proliferate in the host’s cells.
The researchers said, as cited in the Metro UK report: "Our study highlights both the remarkable diversity of bat viruses at the local scale and that relatives of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV circulate in wildlife species in a broad geographic region of Southeast Asia and southern China.”
They added: “These data will help guide surveillance efforts to determine the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogenic coronaviruses."
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...