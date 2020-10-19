Biden could be soft on China; not good for India: Donald Trump Jr

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not good for India, as he could be soft on China, US President Donald Trump’s son said at an event to celebrate the “success” of his book that talks about graft allegations against the Bidens.
The presidential elections in the US are slated to be held on November 3.
“We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans,” Trump Jr, told a select group of supporters from the community at the event in Long Island, New York.
In his book Liberal Privilege, he has documented allegations of corruption against Biden’s family, particularly against his son Hunter Biden.
“When you look at our opponents in this race you think the Chinese gave Hunter Biden $1.5 billion because he was a great businessman, or because they knew the Bidens could be bought, and therefore soft on China,” he said.
Trump Jr was referring to the latest allegations of corruption against the Biden family as revealed by The New York Post.
“Therefore, (Joe Biden is) bad for India,” he said in his address at the meet and greet event along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is leading the fund-raising efforts of Trump’s re-election campaign.
The book, signed copies of which were handed out to participants of the event, reflects on the “corrupt practices” of the Biden family.
Joe Biden has refuted the allegations of corruption against him.
However, Trump Jr said neither Biden’s family nor his campaign has issued any statement against the latest allegations and e-mails that have been posted by The New York Post.
Praising Indian-Americans, Trump Jr said that the community is near and dear to his heart. “I understand the community pretty well,” he said.
The Indian community is hard working, family oriented and education oriented, Trump Jr said.
Indian-Americans, he said, have been looking at what the Democrats have been pushing or what the they have been ignoring for the last six months.
In his remarks, Trump Jr recollected the Ahmedabad address of his father Donald Trump during his trip to India early this year.
“When I saw the enthusiasm of my father with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi you know, I used to think that Trump rallies were pretty big in America but that was the biggest Trump rally probably ever in India,” he said
Trump Jr has worked tirelessly at great and tremendous personal sacrifice to fight on behalf of this country and on behalf of his father “for all the right things that we stand for”, Guilfoyle said in her remarks.
Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, said that here has never been any US president who has respected and treated an Indian prime minister or India, or Indian-Americans, like Trump has.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...