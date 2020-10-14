Biden set to win 352 of 538 electoral votes, says poll

Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to a record high 86.7 per cent, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 86.2 per cent on October 11.

He is predicted to win 352 of 538 electoral votes. The model estimated Donald Trump’s chances at 13.0 per cent, down from 13.4 per cent on October 11

According to the October 13 run of the model, Trump had a 5.3 per cent chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 94.7 per cent. The national polling average for Trump reached 42.0 per cent on October 13, unchanged from October 11

Biden’s national polling average reached 52.2 per cent on October 13 compared with 52.0 per cent on October 11. These were the FiveThirtyEight’s forecasts and polling averages by state on October 13.