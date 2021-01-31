British government working on COVID recovery plan for economy

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Britain's government is workingon a recovery plan for the country's COVID-battered economy, asource said on Sunday, as ministers direct their attention totrying to restore growth for businesses hit hard by thepandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister RishiSunak have broken with the traditional, pro-market instincts oftheir Conservative Party and are on course to spend 280 billionpounds of public money in the current financial year to supportjobs and businesses.
The government source said the finance ministry and cabinetoffice were working on a recovery plan after the Sunday Timesreported that the government would provide a long-term blueprintthat is likely to mean high state spending for a decade.
The Sunday Times also said Sunak would use his March 3budget to extend government relief, including the furlough jobprotection scheme, business support loans, cuts in value-addedtax, and perhaps the cut to stamp duty on property purchaseswhich is due to expire at the end of March, until the virus isunder control.
Earlier this month, a leading British employers group calledfor another 7.6 billion pounds of immediate government help,saying they could not wait until the March budget.
The Sunday Times said Sunak would also announce that thesupport programmes will be phased out, probably this autumn, infavour of “a plan for jobs” to kick-start employment and a “planfor growth” to promote new industries
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...