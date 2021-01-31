British government working on COVID recovery plan for economy

Britain's government is workingon a recovery plan for the country's COVID-battered economy, asource said on Sunday, as ministers direct their attention totrying to restore growth for businesses hit hard by thepandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister RishiSunak have broken with the traditional, pro-market instincts oftheir Conservative Party and are on course to spend 280 billionpounds of public money in the current financial year to supportjobs and businesses.

The government source said the finance ministry and cabinetoffice were working on a recovery plan after the Sunday Timesreported that the government would provide a long-term blueprintthat is likely to mean high state spending for a decade.

The Sunday Times also said Sunak would use his March 3budget to extend government relief, including the furlough jobprotection scheme, business support loans, cuts in value-addedtax, and perhaps the cut to stamp duty on property purchaseswhich is due to expire at the end of March, until the virus isunder control.

Earlier this month, a leading British employers group calledfor another 7.6 billion pounds of immediate government help,saying they could not wait until the March budget.

The Sunday Times said Sunak would also announce that thesupport programmes will be phased out, probably this autumn, infavour of “a plan for jobs” to kick-start employment and a “planfor growth” to promote new industries