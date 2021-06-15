Chile faces setback to reopening as coronavirus cases soar

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Chilean health authorities said on Monday they would extend a Covid-19 emergency through September to allow the government to impose restrictions, a setback in a country that has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
The announcement comes as cases have soared in Chile to some of their highest levels since the pandemic began, despite 61 per cent of citizens receiving at least one vaccine dose and 48 per cent being full yvaccinated.
Authorities last week locked down the capital Santiago — the country’s economic engine — to ease the burden on hospitals, most of which are at or near capacity.
AstraZeneca says antibody treatment failed in preventing Covid-19 in exposed patients
“The health alert that lasts until June 30 will be extended for three months until September 30,” health undersecretary Paula Daza told reporters, noting that many of the country’s youth and young adults — the last groups to be vaccinated — are driving the spike in contagions.
The South American nation is now embarking on vaccinating teenagers, and in May introduced green cards to confer greater freedom on the vaccinated in an attempt to encourage the wary to come forward.
Health officials also announced on Monday that men under the age of 45 who had already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should complete their vaccination cycles with a Pfizer shot.
Global toll from Covid-19 could be three times higher: WHO
Chile raised the age of men approved to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from 18 to 45 after a young man developed thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) — a rare but serious condition involving blood clots with a low platelet count — seven days after his first AstraZeneca vaccine injection.
“There is a study by CombiVacs (in Spain) that demonstrates the effectiveness of the combination of the two vaccines,” the undersecretary said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...