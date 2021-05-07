World

China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

PTI Beijing | Updated on May 07, 2021

As per the data, exports had risen to USD 263.9 billion in April.

China's exports surged 32.3 per cent over a year earlier in April as global consumer demand strengthened, while imports rose 43.1 per cent.

Exports rose to USD 263.9 billion, in line with the previous month's growth but down from the explosive 60.6 per cent rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Friday.

Imports increased to 43.1 per cent, accelerating from March's 38.1 per cent expansion.

Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China's economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.

Traders are watching for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing.

Published on May 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

export and import
China
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.