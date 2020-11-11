China’s ByteDance challenges Trump’s TikTok divestiture order

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, filed a petition late on Tuesday with a US Appeals Court challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday requiring it to divest TikTok.
President Donald Trump in an August 14 order directed ByteDance to divest the app within 90 days, which falls on Thursday. The Trump administration contends TikTok poses national security concerns as the personal data of US users could be obtained by China’s government. TikTok, which has over 100 million US users, denies the allegations.
In the petition filed with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, ByteDance said it is seeking a court review of the divestment order, claiming that the order and a finding by a US agency that TikTok represented a security threat were unlawful and violated rights under the US Constitution.
ALSO READ TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide in October: Report
ByteDance, which has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok’s US assets into a new entity, also said it is requesting a 30-day extension on the August 14 divestment order, so that it can finalise terms of the deal.
“Facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted, we requested the 30-day extension that is expressly permitted in the August 14 order,” TikTok said in a statement.
“Without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights,” the company said.
The White House and Treasury declined to comment. The Justice Department did not immediately comment.
In September, TikTok announced it had a preliminary deal for Walmart and Oracle to take stakes in a new company to oversee US operations. Trump has said the deal had his “blessing.”
One big issue that has persisted is over the ownership structure of the new company, TikTok Global, that would own TikTok’s US assets.
In its court filing, ByteDance said it submitted a fourth proposal on Friday that contemplated addressing US concerns “by creating a new entity, wholly owned by Oracle, Walmart and existing US investors in ByteDance, that would be responsible for handling TikToks US user data and content moderation.”
ByteDance said in its court filing it plans to file a request “to stay enforcement of the Divestment order only if discussions reach an impasse and the government indicates an intent to take action to enforce the order.”
ALSO READ Will Biden reboot US’ China strategy?
The petition names Trump, Attorney General William Barr, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the inter-agency panel that reviews certain transactions involving foreign investment on national security concerns.
It says the CFIUS action and Trump order “seek to compel the wholesale divestment of TikTok, a multi-billion-dollar business built on technology developed by” ByteDance “based on the governments purported national security review of a three-year-old transaction that involved a different business.”
That order was based on a government review of ByteDance’s 2017 acquisition of US social media app Musical.ly, which ByteDance merged into TikTok.
Separate restrictions on TikTok from the US Commerce Department have been blocked by federal courts, including restrictions on transactions that were scheduled to take effect Thursday that TikTok warned could effectively ban the app’s use in the United States.
A Commerce Department ban on Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google’s offering TikTok for download for new US users that had been set to take effect on Sept. 27 has also been blocked.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...