Chinese doctor who warned about coronavirus dies of infection

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Li Wenliang, a doctor, and one of the first eight people who warned China about the novel coronavirus, died of the infection late night on February 6. The incident has stirred collective anger and resentment against the Chinese government, reported Aljazeera.
Wenliang was considered a national hero for warning the government about the coronavirus outbreak in its early stage. However, he was arrested by Wuhan police for spreading “rumours” earlier in January.
He had warned his fellow medics in a private WeChat message about a SARS-like virus spreading in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. He got infected after trying to treat a glaucoma patient who was infected with the virus and was unaware of it.
Wuhan hospital, where he had been admitted for three weeks, confirmed his death, the Aljazeera report added.
He posted his story from his hospital bed last month on social media site Weibo. “Hello everyone, this is Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital,” read the post.
Wenliang was declared dead around 9.30 pm local time on Thursday. However, the news broke out six hours after he died. Doctors at Wuhan were reluctant to declare him dead and tried resuscitating him in every possible way.
People expressed their rage on WeChat and Weibo, China’s two-biggest social media platforms. People started talking about Dr Wenliang’s death under the hashtag, “We Want Freedom of Speech”, which attracted millions of searches and posts. Later, the Chinese government censored the hashtag. This further enraged the citizens of China.
According to the Aljazeera report, one of the Weibo users wrote that he is not afraid of losing his account just because the government is trying to muzzle their voices while another user wrote that nurturing fear is their intention and people should not submit themselves.
After witnessing growing public outrage over the doctor’s death, China’s anti-corruption agency, the National Supervisory Commission, declared that a team will be sent to Hubei to conduct a “comprehensive investigation”, reported The Guardian.
Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 638, with 31,000 infected worldwide by the deadly virus, as per the CBS report.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...