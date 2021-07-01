Covid-19: US-based diaspora organisation ships essential medical equipment to India

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
A leading diaspora organisation in the US has shipped a large quantity of critical medical equipment to India, including ventilators and pulse oximeters, boosting the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Federation of Indian Associations of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-NY NJ CT) said they have sent the medical supplies to Mumbai and Delhi from the warehouse in Keasbey, New Jersey.
The consignment comprises 300 ventilators, 3,000 ventilator circuits, filters, flow sensors, 100 portable ventilators and 3,10,176 pulse oximeters.
Deputy Consul General of India in New York, Shatrughna Sinha lauded the FIA for its efforts in managing and handling the logistics for the timely shipment of the cargo. He also thanked all the sponsors for their contributions.
The FIA said India battled a disastrous second wave of the coronavirus in April and May and even though the number of new cases have dipped, experts have already warned of a possible third wave in the coming weeks.
“Several lives were lost during the second wave because of shortage of medical equipment. The FIA hopes to help the Indian government with its efforts to ensure adequate availability of essential medical equipment ahead of the third wave,” the organisation said.
Parveen Bansal, general secretary and executive committee member of FIA, said the cargo is part of relief efforts from the diaspora to “serve their motherland” during the difficult times of the pandemic.
FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya applauded the efforts of New York Mayor Bill De Blasio and his team for their contributions and efforts to ship the cargo to India.
So far, India has reported 3,03,62,848 Covid-19 cases and 3,98,454 related deaths, according to Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
