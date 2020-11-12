Covid-19 vaccine distribution in Britain makes no exceptions, even for royal family and PM

As soon as Pfizer claimed that the efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine stands at 90 per cent, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Britain will get 10 million doses of the vaccine this year itself, taking the order to 40 million doses so far.

However, the first phase of the vaccine distribution will only the most vulnerable people to coronavirus. This excludes Britain’s royal family.

According to a Daily Mail report, the vaccine will be made available through the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS), and not even big companies will be able to have an upper hand in the process.

The guidelines by the health authorities stated that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) will inoculate those living in care homes, considered to be the most vulnerable to coronavirus, would be the first in line.

The second line includes people who are 80 and above, including Queen Elizabeth, who is 94 years old.

After the inoculation of senior citizens, people who belong to the age range of 65-75 will be vaccinated. This means that the younger lot of the royal clan, including Prince William and his family, will be vaccinated later. Even the Prime Minister, who is 56 years old, will be vaccinated according to the slot he falls on.

In April it was reported that Britain’s Prince William had been severely infected by the virus. However, the royal family kept it a secret so as to not trigger distress around.