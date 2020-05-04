World

Covid-19 vaccine will be available by year’s end, says US President Donald Trump

PTI Washington | Updated on May 04, 2020 Published on May 04, 2020

File photo   -  Bloomberg

United States (US) President Donald Trump says he believes a vaccine for Covid-19 will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also says the US government is putting its full power and might behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from Covid-19 by saying: We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year. He also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir.

US public health officials have said a vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away. But Dr Anthony Fauci said in late April that it’s conceivable, if a vaccine is developed soon, it could be in wide distribution as soon as January.

Published on May 04, 2020
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
US processes over $500 billion in small business loans to stem coronavirus fallout