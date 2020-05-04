Covid-19 vaccine will be available by year’s end, says US President Donald Trump

United States (US) President Donald Trump says he believes a vaccine for Covid-19 will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also says the US government is putting its full power and might behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from Covid-19 by saying: We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year. He also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir.

US public health officials have said a vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away. But Dr Anthony Fauci said in late April that it’s conceivable, if a vaccine is developed soon, it could be in wide distribution as soon as January.