Covid-19 was made in a lab, says Chinese virologist

A researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health alleged that the novel coronavirus that has ravaged the world, was created in a lab in Wuhan, the Daily Mirror reported.
Dr. Li Meng-Yan, who is a virologist, appeared on ITV on Friday and said that she has proof to support her claim that the virus was man-made.
Li said, as cited in the Daily Mail report,: “The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint. Based on this you can identify these things. I will (use this) evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it. Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it.”
She further alleged that China knew that the coronavirus was capable of human-to-human transmission and SARS CoV-2 is a high mutant virus that will take the face of a pandemic if left uncontrolled.
Li had fled to the US from Hong Kong earlier this year and also alleged that China tried to suppress her voice.
Many countries including the US and UK stated that China must be held accountable for developing the virus in the lab, as per previous reports.
Earlier in May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had claimed that the US had “enormous evidence” to prove that the virus was originated from China.
