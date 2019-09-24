World

Earthquake jolts north Pakistan

PTI Islamabad | Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

An earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan - including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore - on Tuesday afternoon.

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s earthquake centre said the quake measured 5.8 on the Richter scale. Its depth was at 10 kilometres.

The quake was powerful and created panic as people ran out of building, eyewitnesses said.

Dunya TV reported that 50 people, including women and children, were shifted to a hospital in Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a building collapsed following the earthquake.

Several cities including Skardu, Kohat, Charsadda, Kasur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Okara, Nowshera, Attock and Jhang felt the tremor

