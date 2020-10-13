Enforcement against foreign bribery down sharply since 2018, says Transparency International

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Active enforcement against foreign bribery has dropped sharply since 2018, and three places — China, Hong Kong and India — did not open a single foreign bribery investigation from 2016 to 2019, a new report by watchdog Transparency International found.
The report, released Tuesday, said the share of global exports from countries that actively enforce legislation against foreign bribery and money laundering is down by more than a third.
Only four of 47 leading exporters — the United States, Britain, Switzerland and Israel, which account for 16.5 per cent of global exports — actively enforced legislation against foreign bribery in 2019, it said. That is down from seven countries accounting for 27 per cent of global exports in 2018.
China, the world’s largest exporter, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, Canada, India and Mexico had the worst track records, the group said.
“Too many governments choose to turn a blind eye when their companies use bribery to win business in foreign markets,” said Delia Ferreira Rubio, chair of the group.
But no country was immune.
Germany, the world’s third-largest exporter, pursued fewer investigations in 2019, and closed fewer cases against graft overseas, while Italy and Norway also showed declines.
Transparency International urged Group of 20 major economies to step up enforcement, noting money lost to foreign bribery was not available to be spent on critical needs such as healthcare.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 countries will meet by video conference this week during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
To address the problem, Transparency International said all countries that signed the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and other major economies, should end secrecy in ownership of companies, make case outcomes public, and explore increased liability of parent companies for the actions of their subsidiaries.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
The stock of JK Cement Limited, last week, broke out of the resistance of ₹1,600 following which it registered ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118812281242 Despite minor price moderation, the trend remains ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...