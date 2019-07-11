European Union mulls adding Saudi Arabia to money-laundering grey list

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The European Union is preparing an overhaul of its listing of countries that pose money-laundering risks, an EU confidential document shows, a review that could allow Saudi Arabia to be moved to a new grey list after having been briefly blacklisted.
The EU executive added the oil-rich kingdom in February to its blacklist of 23 jurisdictions that represent a threat to the bloc because of lax controls against terrorism financing and money laundering, but after Saudi pressure the list was struck down by EU states.
Fearful of the economic impact of that listing, European governments led by Britain and France said the EU executive commission had given no chance to Riyadh and other listed states to address concerns.
Required by EU rules to adopt a list, the commissioner in charge of the issue, Czech liberal Vera Jourova, went back to the drawing board and has now come up with a revised process to list countries.
Instead of directly blacklisting those with shortfalls, the new process would be based on a “staged approach” under which risk countries would need to commit to changing their rules and practices by set deadlines, the document seen by Reuters said.
“This would effectively produce a grey list of jurisdictions that would be blacklisted only if they failed to apply required reforms,” a European official told Reuters.
Saudi Arabia, the largest economy included in the original blacklist, would likely be relegated to the less contentious grey list, the official said, a move that could ease investors' concerns about the reputational consequences of the listing.
That could also avert obstruction from EU states and fresh diplomatic rows with the kingdom the year before Riyadh hosts the G20 summit of the world's 20 most industrialised countries in November 2020. There was no immediate reply from Saudi authorities to a Reuters request for comment.
The issue was discussed on Thursday by EU states' representatives at a meeting in Brussels. If governments and the EU parliament agree on the new process, the new listing could be adopted by the commission in September. But countries remain cautious and some could oppose also the grey listing.
“The Commission had found in February that Riyadh had serious shortcomings in its anti-money laundering framework, but since then the kingdom has engaged in reforms that could justify its exclusion from the blacklist,” the official said.
On the other hand, Saudi's full delisting would not appear credible “as it would be difficult for them to have all their issues fixed in half a year,” the official added, referring to the shortfalls the EU highlighted in February.
The new blacklist would include all the high-risk jurisdictions monitored by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body responsible for countering money laundering, the official said. The FATF list currently comprises 14 states, including Panama, the Bahamas, Ethiopia, Iran, Pakistan, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen and North Korea.
In June, Saudi Arabia became a full FATF member. It had for long time been denied membership for not meeting anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing criteria .
When it comes to exposing jurisdictions that could favour tax evasions, the EU already applies a staged approach, with a black and a grey list. It has an 11-strong blacklist. Dozens of states are in the tax grey list. The listing has allowed the EU to force many offshore jurisdictions to comply with minimum tax transparency criteria.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...