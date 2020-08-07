Facebook to let employees work from home until July 2021

After Google, Facebook has announced that it will let its employees work remotely until July 2021. The tech giant will also provide additional funds to employees for their home office needs, it said.

In a statement to the The Verge, Facebook spokesperson Nneka Norville said: “Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021. In addition, we are giving employees an additional $1,000 for home office needs.”

Facebook had previously said that it will allow employees to work remotely through 2020. However, the extended timeline for returning to offices is due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the United States.

In a post-pandemic shift, however, the social-media giant is likely to move a majority of its workforce to remote work for increased productivity.

In May, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg conducted a public live-streamed ‘town hall’ meeting with employees dedicated on remote work and how to implement the same.

The social-media giant could be looking at having most of its workforce work remotely on a permanent basis within a decade.

Last month, Google had announced that it will let its employees work from home till July 2021.

“To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021, for roles that don’t need to be in the office,” wrote Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an email to employees as quoted by The Verge.