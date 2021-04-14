World

First lady Jill Biden to undergo medical procedure

PTI Washington | Updated on April 14, 2021

No details were given on the nature of the procedure

The White House says President Joe Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.” The White House says both Bidens will then return to the White House and “resume their normal schedule.” Later Wednesday, the president is set to address the nation on his plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. He will then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of many American service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The White House did not immediately detail the nature of the first lady’s procedure.

Published on April 14, 2021

USA
