Former Japanese PM Abe shot at during speech; feared dead

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed and was carried away by an ambulance at a political event in the southern city of Nara on Friday after gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japanese government confirmed that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had been shot in the western region of Nara.

"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown," chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | Photo Credit: JORGE SILVA

Abe was apparently shot in the chest, NHK said, adding a man had been apprehended at the scene. The suspect appeared to be a young or middle-aged man, an NHK reporter said.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was showing no vital signs after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region on Friday.

The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.

Police have recovered the gun used to in shooting of Abe.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

Nikkei 225 futures pared gains after news of Abe’s collapse.