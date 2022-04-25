hamburger

World

France's Le Pen vows to fight on, invites others to join her

Reuters | PARIS, April 24 | Updated on: Apr 24, 2022
Marine Le Pen,National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate

Marine Le Pen,National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Le Pen said her result was still a "victory" for her political movement

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who lost to President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of elections on Sunday, said she would continue the fight and that the challenge for her party now was to focus on parliamentary elections in June.

Also Read
French Presidential elections: Macron wins second term, beating Marine Le Pen

"More than ever I will continue my work for the French," Le Pen said in a speech admitting defeat. "The French political landscape is being re-composed."

Le Pen said her result was still a "victory" for her political movement and said her Rassemblement National party was open to unite all those who want to fight against Macron.

Published on April 25, 2022
France
elections
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you