ICRISAT bags Africa Food Prize

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has been awarded the 2021 Africa Food Prize for work that has improved food security across 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The award, which carries a cash prize of $100,000, recognises outstanding African individuals and institutions for their efforts in transformation of Africa’s foods systems and promotion of sustainable agricultural practices.

The ICRISAT has developed 266 improved legume varieties and almost half a million tonnes of seed for a range of legume crops. “These new varieties have helped over 25 million smallholder farmers and crops have become more resilient to climate change, as well as pest and disease outbreaks,” an ICRISAT spokesperson has said.

The institute’s work spanned the entire value chain, from high-end genomics to markets and agri-business in dryland cropping systems, ICRISAT Director General Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes, said, while accepting the award.