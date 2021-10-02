In Capitol visit, Biden tries to make peace with feuding Democrats

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
In a rare visit to the US Capitol, President Joe Biden tried on Friday to end a fight between the moderate and progressive wings of his Democratic Party that threatened to torpedo his domestic agenda.
Faced with a moderate faction that wanted an immediate vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a progressive arm that wanted to wait until there was agreement on a sweeping $3.5 trillion bill to bolster social spending and fight climate change, Biden sought to split the difference.
He told his caucus during a 40-minute meeting that they could delay a vote on the smaller bill and sharply scale back the larger one to around $2 trillion. But his message that there was no rush belied the fact that Congress faces multiple approaching critical deadlines.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days or in six weeks. We’re going to get it done,” Biden said.
A source familiar with Biden’s remarks at the meeting said he told lawmakers, “Even a smaller bill can make historic investments.”
The delay comes at a bad time for Congress, which has a lot of work ahead in the next few weeks.
The Treasury Department estimates that it has until about Oct. 18 for the government’s $28.4 trillion borrowing limit to be raised by Congress or risk a debt default with potentially catastrophic economic consequences. Then on Dec. 3, the nation faces the risk of a government shutdown that could be politically damaging for Democrats.
Also see: Treasury storm may impact India, Indonesia bonds less than others
By early next year, attention will be on the midterm elections in November 2022, where history favours Republicans’ chances of recapturing a majority in Congress.
House Democrats confirmed late Friday that there would be no vote on the infrastructure bill that day.
The most vocal opponents to the proposed $3.5 trillion size of the social and climate bill are moderate Senate Republicans Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, either of whom has the ability to prevent a bill from passing.
With the Senate divided 50-50 between the parties, Democrats hold the majority by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. They aim to pass the larger bill without Republican support using a manoeuvre called “budgetary reconciliation”.
House progressives acknowledged after the meeting with Biden that the $3.5 trillion number would need to be scaled back, though Biden agreed to their demand of passing the two bills in lock-step. Progressives fear that passing the smaller bill first would doom the larger one’s chances.
“We’re going to have to come down on our number,” said Representative Pramila Jayapal, the influential chair of the 95-member Congressional Progressive Caucus.
But progressive Representative Jamie Raskin suggested there were ways to cut the bill’s price tag while preserving many of the programs Democrats want to include. The sweeping bill was to provide funding for universal preschool for all Americans, affordable housing, and making homes more energy efficient.
Also see: Regulating the choppy shipping industry
“Maybe not everything can be funded for 10 years; maybe it’s going to be a lesser period of time,” Raskin said. “At least we’ll be able to develop these programs and make a commitment to the American people. Then we’ll be able to make a judgment after four years or five years about the programs and whether they are working.”
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had previously committed to moderates to vote on the infrastructure bill thisw eek. She repeated those commitments on Thursday and Friday, but in the end her team cancelled the vote.
In a letter to Democratic colleagues late on Friday, Pelosi said “great progress” had been made in negotiations on the social spending and climate bill but “more time is needed”.
She said the infrastructure legislation will pass once there is an agreement on the larger bill.
Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer, a leader of the moderates, said in a statement it was “deeply regrettable” that Pelosi broke her commitment to hold a vote on the infrastructure bill. He said “a small far-left faction” of the House blocked the vote.
House Republicans are unlikely to help pass the infrastructure bill, eager to deny Biden a policy victory ahead of the midterms.
Even as they wrangle over Biden’s agenda, Democrats face the fast-approaching debt ceiling deadline.
Also see: US and Panama officials meet to discuss infrastructure needs
Republicans want no part of the debt limit increase, saying it is the Democrats’ problem since they control Congress and the White House. Democrats note that about $5 trillion of the nation’s debt is the result of tax cuts and spending passed during Republican Donald Trump’s presidency.
The House approved a bill late on Wednesday suspending the debt limit through to December 2022. The Senate could vote on it “as early as next week,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, but Republicans are expected to block it again as they have twice before.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...