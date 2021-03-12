In world-first trial, Japan-Australia venture starts producing hydrogen from dirty coal

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A Japanese-Australian venture has begun producing hydrogen from brown coal in a A$500 million ($390 million) pilot project that aims to show liquefied hydrogen can be produced commercially and exported safely overseas.
The plan is to create the first international supply chain for liquefied hydrogen and the next big step will be to ship a cargo on the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier.
Also read: World’s first liquid hydrogen carrier ship debuts in Japan
“We have the potential here to be world leaders in the production and export of hydrogen and this project is developing up that technology to do exactly that,” Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Reuters on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the event.
Australia, already dominant in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, is hoping liquefied hydrogen will give it a greener market for its coal and gas.
Run by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and located in the state of Victoria, home to a quarter of the world’s known brown coal reserves, the project is key to helping Japan meet its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The world’s fifth-largest energy consumer aims to boost its annual hydrogen demand ten-fold to 20 million tonnes by 2050, equivalent to about 40 per cent of its current power generation.
Brown coal is considered the lowest rank of coal due to its relatively low energy content and has fuelled some of Australia’s dirtiest power stations, some of which have already shut or are slated for closure.
“The important thing is hydrogen should be cost competitive, and Victorian brown coal is a cheap source of hydrogen,” said Hirofumi Kawazoe, general manager of Kawasaki’s Hydrogen Engineering Australia unit.
The project is producing hydrogen by reacting coal with oxygen and steam under high heat and pressure in a process that also yields carbon dioxide and other gases.
If the project goes commercial, the carbon dioxide would be buried off the coast of Victoria. The Australian and Victoria state governments are running a parallel project to test transporting and injecting carbon dioxide under the seabed.
Studies show hydrogen produced from coal with carbon capture and storage is half to one-third the cost of producing green hydrogen, said Jeremy Stone, a J-Power director on the project. Green hydrogen is produced using wind and solar power to split water and unlike hydrogen produced from coal is dependent on the weather.
Groups campaigning to end the use of brown coal say,however, that the project is a waste of money.
“The technology will be superseded in the next few years by clean hydrogen sourced from renewable energy. Any investment in coal-to-hydrogen infrastructure will quickly become a white elephant,” said Environment Victoria campaigns manager Nicholas Aberle.
The hydrogen produced in the 70 kilogrammes a day demonstration plant will be transported by trailer to a port site where it will be liquefied for export.
The first cargo to Japan has been delayed to the second half of this year due to Covid-19 restrictions which have slowed final checks on the tanker.
Partners in the project include Iwatani Corp, Marubeni Corp, Sumitomo Corp and AGL Energy Ltd, whose mine is supplying the brown coal.($1 = 1.2922 Australian dollars)
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...