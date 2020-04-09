India-US ties stronger, says Modi as Trump thanks country for HCQ

The show must go on: JMD of UFO Moviez
For some industries — hotels, cinemas, auto, advertising — the lockdown has been more crippling than others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India-US partnership is stronger than ever in his response to US President Donald Trump's tweet thanking India on its decision to allow exports of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine. The drug is being experimentally used to fight Covid-19.
"Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against Covid-19. We shall win this," Modi tweeted on Thursday.
HCQ was on the top of the list of medicines that the US wanted India to supply to the country, despite the complete restriction placed on its exports by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on April 4.
On April 6, Trump threatened retaliatory action against India if it did not release supplies of HCQ to the US and the Ministry of External Affairs said, a day later, that India was ready to export to "badly affected" countries.
"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. On the same day Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla discussed issues related to availability of essential medicines with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun on the telephone.
Although the US was not named by India as a candidate for exports of HCQ, Trump's tweet indicated that he had received some assurance on it.
US is one of the most severely hit countries with more than 3,98,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 13,000 deaths. In India, the number of cases is over 5,200 with about 150 deaths.
For some industries — hotels, cinemas, auto, advertising — the lockdown has been more crippling than others.
Diversity strategy is the secret sauce to profitability of workplaces — and it can be a veritable two-minute ...
Trust generates psychological safety and can be the basis for a new beginning
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...