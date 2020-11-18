World

Mainland China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Reuters Shanghai | Updated on November 18, 2020 Published on November 18, 2020

Consumption in China started reviving as Covid cases started dwindling   -  REUTERS

One of the new cases was a local infection reported in the city of Tianjin

Mainland China reported eight new Covid-19 cases on November 17, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that one of the new cases was a local infection reported in the city of Tianjin, which shares a border with capital Beijing.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, fell to five from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,369, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

