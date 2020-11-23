Mexican church decries Senate’s marijuana legalisation vote

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Mexico’s Roman Catholic Church on Sunday criticised a vote in the Senate to legalise the possession, cultivation and use of small amounts of marijuana.
The bill adopted this past week must still go to the lower house of Congress for a vote.
It would legalise the possession of up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana by adults as long as they did not consume it in front of children. The bill also would authorise a person to grow up to six pot plants, and open the way for establishing a system of licensing for larger-scale production and sale.
The Mexican Bishops Council said in a statement Sunday that Chamber of Deputies should modify the bill to emphasise health and public safety.
The bill that was approved does not address the health damages that arise from an ever increasing use of marijuana, does not address the effects on families due to young people’s consumption of drugs, and does not contribute the to reducing and inhibiting exposure to drugs, the council wrote.
The church said that wit the approval of the bill, public health and welfare are no longer the priority, and cede to the tastes of individuals, even though they may damage others. The demands for irresponsible liberty for a few, are placed above the common good and health.”
Supporters of the measure argue it will help take the marijuana trade out of the hands of the country’s violent drug cartels, for whom it is still a source of huge illicit profits.
For several years, Mexico’s Supreme Court has granted injunctions allowing individuals to grow pot for their own use.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...