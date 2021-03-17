Moderna to test its Covid-19 vaccine on children as young as 6 months

Biotechnology company Moderna Inc announced on Tuesday that it has begun the Covid-19 vaccine trials on children as young as six months to less than 12 years, as per media reports.

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna said in a statement, cited in the Livemint report: "We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the US and Canada and we thank NIAID and BARDA for their collaboration."

For the study, the researchers at Moderna will examine the safety and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart. For this, the company will involve 6,750 children in the United States and Canada.

The study will be carried out in two phases. For the first phase, children aged two years to less than 12 will be administered two doses of 50 or 100 micrograms each. While those under two years may receive two shots of 25, 50, or 100 micrograms.

The company has planned to administer the lowest doses of the vaccine and then administer the higher doses if there were no cases of allergic reactions reported.

The interim examination will be carried out to determine which dose should be used in phase two. Participants will be followed for over a year after the second inoculation.

Meanwhile, in a separate study, Moderna also began experimenting with its Covid-19 vaccine on teenagers who are between 12-18 years of age.