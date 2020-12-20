World

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine gets CDC’s approval

Reuters December 19 | Updated on December 20, 2020 Published on December 20, 2020

Moderna Inc said on Saturday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of the company's Covid-19 vaccine on people 18 years of age and older.

The panel voted 11-0 in favour of the vaccine, the company said in a press release.

The vote result came a day after the Food and Drug Administration's authorization for emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. “ACIP recommendation is another step forward in our quest to address this devastating pandemic with a vaccine,” Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in the release.

Moderna's vaccine is the second Covid-19 vaccine to receive approval in the United States after a similar vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE got the green light for emergency use.

US distribution of Moderna's vaccine began on Saturday, with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and administering shots as soon as Monday.s

