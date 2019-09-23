World

Nissan, Ghosn settle SEC claims over undisclosed compensation

Reuters September 23 | Updated on September 23, 2019 Published on September 23, 2019

Nissan Motor Co and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn on Monday agreed to settle claims from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over false financial disclosures related to Ghosn’s compensation, an SEC statement said.

Nissan will pay $15 million, while Ghosn agreed to a $1-million civil penalty and a 10-year bar as serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded US company, the SEC statement said.

Former Nissan human resources official Gregory Kelly agreed to a $100,000 penalty and a five-year officer and director bar. Nissan, Ghosn, and Kelly settled without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations and findings.

