Norway wealth fund excludes India’s ONGC, 3 Israeli firms from portfolio

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Norway’s $1.4 trillion wealth fund has excluded India’s top oil producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, from its portfolio due to concerns over the company’s business in South Sudan, the fund said in a statement.
The world’s largest sovereign fund also excluded three Israeli firms, Elco, its subsidiary Electra and Ashtrom because of their links to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
The companies were not immediately available for comment.
The exclusions are based on advice from the fund’s ethics watchdog and holdings were sold before any announcement was made.
For ONGC, the primary concern was over its participation in two joint ventures in oil-dependent South Sudan, the watchdog said, a country where violent clashes between rival factions continue even after the end of a civil war in 2018.
“The council considers that ONGC through its operations has accepted a risk of contributing to serious abuse committed to enable oil production in the country,” said the watchdog, formally known as the Council on Ethics.
Also see: ONGC evaluating stake buy in Russia's Vostok Oil project
“The council also takes into consideration that actors who are directly or indirectly responsible for grave violations are providing services to joint ventures and are responsible for security at the oil fields that the joint ventures operate,” it added.
In Israel, industrial group Elco and its construction subsidiary Electra were excluded because Electra builds roads in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, with Electra recently winning a tender for the construction of a major road project.
Along with a number of other countries, Norway considers the settlements a breach of international law, a view that Israel disputes. A 2020 United Nations report said it had found 112 companies with operations linked to the region, home to around 650,000 Israelis.
Meanwhile, Ashtrom lets industrial premises in these settlements which the council says “contributes to the continuation of an illegal state that their construction once initiated”.
The fund held a 0.38 per cent stake in ONGC at the end of 2020, its latest disclosure, valued at $60.6 million. It held a 0.1 per cent stake worth $1.35 million in Elco, a 0.38 per cent stake worth $7.8 million in Electra, and a 0.04 per cent stake worth $749,000 in Ashtrom.
Set up in 1996 to preserve Norway’s oil revenues for future generations, the fund holds around 1.4 per cent of globally listed shares and its decisions are often followed by other investors.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...