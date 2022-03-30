hamburger

Russia vows to scale back operations near Kyiv

PTI | Kyiv, March 30 | Updated on: Mar 30, 2022
Rescuers work at site of the regional administration building after it was hit by cruise missiles, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine in this still image taken from a video released March 29, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Follows latest round of talks in which Ukraine laid out framework under which it would declare itself neutral

Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Ukraine's delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

Moscow's public reaction was positive, and the negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.

The apparent goodwill gesture comes as Russia's troops have become bogged down and struggled to make major advances on the ground recently in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine's military said it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv, though the Pentagon said it could not corroborate Russia's claim.

