Shanghai authorities allow some financial firms to resume work - sources

Reuters | Shanghai, May 18 | Updated on: May 18, 2022
A man carries the hammer and sickle flag outside of the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Shanghai authorities issued a new 'white' list containing 864 financial institutions, allowing them to resume work, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The move is part of the financial hub's plan to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume after a nearly two-month-long lockdown that halted most economic activity.

The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a Reuters query for comments.

The state-owned Shanghai Securities News reported the approval earlier on Wednesday.

Published on May 18, 2022
China
coronavirus
Covid-19
