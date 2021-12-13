South African Prez Cyril Ramaphosa contracts COVID-19

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
* South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19
* Ramaphosa receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms
* President in self-isolation in Cape Town
* South Africa records 37,875 new infections
* Ramaphosa delegates all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday.
President Ramaphosa contracted COVID-19 infection on a day when the country recorded a new high of 37,875 new infections overnight, dramatically up from the previous day’s 17,154 new cases.
“The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town.
“The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force,” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement.
Gungubele said the President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.
President Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all of the four West African countries that he visited over the past week. They also tested negative upon their return to South Africa on Wednesday.
“President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure,” Gungubele said.
Although all health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing were observed at the memorial service, people who were in contact with Ramaphosa on Sunday have been advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested for the Covid infection.
Ramaphosa was expected to be briefed by the Corona Command Council later this week amid the exponentially soaring infections in a fourth wave across the country which largely being driven by the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa three weeks ago.
It is still unclear whether Mabuza will continue with these meetings, which analysts have been expecting to result in a possible increase in the lockdown regulations from the current lowest Level One of a five-level lockdown strategy.
Experts have called for serious action, especially on gatherings, as millions of people head for coastal cities and traditional family gatherings in their ancestral homes for the holiday period starting on Thursday.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...