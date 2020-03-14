Spain confirms 1,500 new coronavirus cases in one day

My five
Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.
The country was expected to declare a state of alert on Saturday to try to mobilise resources to combat the virus, which has so far killed 136 people in Spain.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was due to speak at a cabinet meeting at 1300 GMT to announce the state of alert and new measures expected to limit the movement of people.
On Friday, said the government would adopt a series of extraordinary measures in order “to mobilise all the resources of state to better protect the health of all of its citizens“.
The number of cases in Spain has increased ten-fold since Sunday, and bars, restaurants and all sporting and cultural institutions have been closed.
The Madrid region, which is the country’s worst-hit with nearly 3,000 cases, has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses.
