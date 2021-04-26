Tech giants with Indian origin CEOs come forward to help India

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
With India going through a massive crisis for oxygen, the business leaders from across the world are coming forward to help the country with relief materials.
They came on microblogging site Twitter to communicate and express their concerns.
For instance, Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella tweeted, “I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US government is mobilising to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.”
Google CEO, Sundar Pichai also wrote saying it was devastating to see the worsening Covid crisis in India.
“Google & Googlers are providing ₹135 crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information,” he said.
Billionaire Vinod Khosla said he was coordinating grants and sourcing through @GiveIndia. “Please make your requests to them directly and please contribute to their efforts too. The needs are large...I’m willing to fund hospitals in India that need funding to import bulk planeloads of oxygen or supplies into India to increase supply. Public hospitals/NGO’s also pls reach out,” he added.
Amazon India also said that it was joining hands with industry bodies and NGOs to urgently bring 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines into India, in the fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
Indian start up ecosystem also came forward to help with oxygen supply.
“India needs your help with #OxygenShortage . We have sourced supplies of different size of oxygen concentrators. We want to double the count we order and bring here. So pls donate here https://t.co/oBuURdSDYH and @Paytm will match ₹ to ₹,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Paytm tweeted.
Act, a collective movement by Indian srartups also said, “We are now accepting domestic and international donations at...These will go towards oxygen solutions, home healthcare and more. Join us in this fight.”
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...