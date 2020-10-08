Trump administration’s handling of Covid-19 is the ‘greatest failure’: Kamala Harris

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Democratic Vice-President nominee Kamala Harris described the Trump administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as the “greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history” of the US as she opened the only |vice presidential debate with a sharp attack on Vice-President Mike Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force.
The 55-year-old California Senator said Americans have sacrificed too much due to the “incompetence of this administration”, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed over 200,000 American lives and battered the country’s economy.
“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said at the beginning of the debate in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday night.
President Donald Trump, who tested positive for Covid-19, is facing criticism over his handling of the health crisis and downplaying the threat from the deadly virus. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused Trump of hiding the facts from the American people.
Harris said people needed information they may “not want people to hear, but they need to hear so they can protect themselves.”
“They’ve had to sacrifice far too much because of the incompetence of this administration,” she said.
On his part, Pence, 61, said that steps taken by President Trump have saved hundreds and thousands of American lives.
“Our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year, he said. I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first,” the Republican vice presidential candidate, said.
On her plan to handle the crisis, Harris said that the Biden administration would focus on “contact tracing, testing, administration of the vaccine, and making sure that it will be free for all.”
“That is the plan that Joe Biden has and that I have, knowing that we have to get a hold of what has been going on,” she said.
Harris also said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Trump’s administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers, she will not take it.
But if the country’s top scientific advisers like Dr. Anthony Fauci back the vaccine, she would.
Harris, who aspires to be the first woman vice-president in history, and Pence are separated by plexiglass barriers. They sat 12.25 feet apart on the debate stage.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The stock of Apollo Hospitals, after witnessing a multi-year breakout in early 2020, fell sharply in March.
₹1162 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1150113311701200 The trend is bullish for the stock. Initiate fresh long ...
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...