Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19

Reuters October 2 | Updated on October 02, 2020 Published on October 02, 2020

US President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio   -  REUTERS

‘We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,’ tweets Trump

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet early on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” he said.

 

Earlier, he had said he would begin self-quarantine while waiting for the coronavirus test results after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, tested positive for Covid-19. Hicks travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.

US stock futures dip

US stock futures dipped on Friday after Trump said he and his wife would quarantine. Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.39 per cent in Asian trading after the news, extending earlier losses, while Treasury yields remained broadly unchanged.

Shane Oliver, Head of Investment Strategy and Capital, Sydney, said: “He wouldn’t be the first leader to have tested positive for coronavirus. The election is now underway so it may add to the uncertainty, but doesn’t change the fundamental outlook. There might be a sympathy vote for Trump if he gets the coronavirus.”

