World

Tsunami warning issued after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea

Reuters July 17 | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

A warning for “hazardous tsunami waves” was issued for coastal regions within 300 km (186.41 miles) off Wau, Papua New Guinea, after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, said.

The quake was at a depth of 85.2 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), and struck offshore 18 km east-southeast of Wau.

Published on July 17, 2020
Papua New Guinea
natural disasters
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
After US, India has done most Covid-19 tests: White House